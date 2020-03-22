Kayla Moody Rocks Thigh-High Socks In Flirty Underwear Photo On Instagram

On Saturday, Instagram sensation Kayla Moody thrilled fans with yet another sultry bedroom photo wherein she proudly displayed her voluptuous assets. The hot military wife ditched her pants to pose in her underwear, and drove fans wild with her killer curves.

The upload was a black-and-white throwback from her Las Vegas getaway earlier this year. Kayla has been sharing a steady flow of steamy shots from her trip to Sin City in late January, marking each of her vacation posts with a geotag. In the photo, which was taken by a professional photographer and bore the studio’s watermark, the model appears to be in her hotel room, and is sitting on the edge of her bed with her legs spread open. Snapped from the profile, the babe is leaning backwards on the palm of her hand and is seemingly tugging at her thong, all the while shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera. Her back is seductively arched and her lips are parted in a provocative way.

Kayla was wearing a teeny white thong from Calvin Klein. She teamed the skimpy bottoms with a matching cropped tank top — an impossibly tiny number that rose high on her shapely chest, failing to completely cover her buxom curves. The stunner opted to go braless for the shoot, flashing quite a bit of underboob. She completed the racy look with a sexy pair of thigh-high socks, which sported a set of three white stripes that matched her underwear.

The blonde bombshell put her insane body on display, showing off her her taut midriff and toned, curvy thighs. The saucy posture particularly emphasized her lithe waist and sculpted tummy, and offered a tantalizing glimpse of her pert derriere.

The Instagram hottie was all glammed up for the shoot, sporting a bold makeup that included dark eyeliner and thick faux eyelashes. She wore a glossy lipstick that added sheen to her full lips. Her long, golden tresses were styled with a side-part and framed her face as they fell down her back.

In her caption, Kayla gave a shout out to the photographer, and coquettishly asked fans to guess what she was thinking about, inviting them to comment their answers with a winking-face emoji and a pointing-down emoji. As usual, followers didn’t disappoint, getting creative in their messages. One person detailed a scenario about meeting friends at a restaurant and put serious effort into describing the menu.

“Tacos. You’re thinking about tacos,” a second Instagrammer ventured a guess.

“I don’t know, but I’m almost certain it’s not what I’m thinking,” wrote a third fan, echoing the thoughts of many of Kayla’s devotees.

Followers also took the opportunity to shower the model with praise, gushing over her smoking-hot look.

“Wow! Black and white never looked so good!” read one message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“I want to be stuck in quarantine with you,” quipped another Instagram user, also ending with a heart-eyes emoji.