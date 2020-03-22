Bruna Rangel Lima Captivates In Bikini & Chain Dress

Bruna Rangel Lima appears to be making the most out of being quarantined and has been sharing selfies and Tik Toks lately on Instagram. And in her newest post, the hottie showed off her amazing physique in a black bikini and a chain dress.

There were two snaps in the series, and in the first photo, Bruna stood facing the camera straight-on in front of an open door. She popped her left hip and raised her hand towards her hair.

The sensation’s bikini top was small and emphasized her cleavage. Her bottoms were also tiny and had a thong-cut with thin straps that rested high on her hips. Moreover, she added pizazz to the simple look with a gold chain dress. It had a v-neckline with diamond-shaped designs throughout. The dress also featured an eye-catching, sparkling hem that added glamour to her look.

Bruna wore her hair down in a middle part and her blond highlights framed her face. Her makeup application included purple eyeshadow, lots of mascara, black liner on her lower lids, and pink lipstick. The model rocked a couple of accessories that complemented her outfit, like her heart-charm necklace and thin bracelet.

In the second photo, Bruna stood with her left shoulder facing the camera. She propped out her right foot and tugged at a piece of her hair with her left hand. She smiled softly with her lips closed.

The room behind her appeared to be a bathroom, as a sink was visible beneath a large mirror. The countertop was decorated with a small green plant and her soap dispenser and toothbrush were visible.

These pictures have been liked over 71,650 times so far and her followers took to the comments section to gush about the stunner’s good looks.

“Oh wow!! Truly incredible beauty!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Your hair looks amazing @xoobruna,” observed a second admirer.

“This is what true Perfection looks like,” declared a third social media user.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” complimented a fan.

The social media star also showed off her figure in another update that she posted a couple of days ago. That time, Bruna stood in front of a floor-length mirror and snapped a couple of selfies. She opted for a white tank top that she folded to emulate a sports bra, and she also rocked a pair of high-rise bottoms with thick side straps. Her cleavage, the side of her bare booty, and toned abs were on show.