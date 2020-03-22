Samantha Rayner Flaunts Her Toned Bod In A Red Bikini

Samantha Rayner has been on fire on Instagram lately and has been sharing several bikini pics to capture her followers’ attention. And in her newest snap, the cutie struck the Bambi pose and showed off her toned bod in a tiny red bikini.

The model posed at the beach and sat on a towel with graphics of palm trees. Samantha spread her knees slightly and glanced down towards the ground with her hands behind her back. She had an alluring pout on her face and her ponytail was brushed to her right side.

The beauty’s small bikini top had a black abstract design and featured a clasp in the center of her chest. Her bottoms were also tiny and the side ties rested high on her hips.

The sensation accessorized simply, sporting a pair of eye-catching sunglasses in her hair. These appeared to have clear lenses and were shaped like wings with jagged edging at the bottom. She also rocked her usual belly button ring, but didn’t appear to be wearing any other pieces of jewelry.

In addition, the model’s makeup application added a playful vibe to her look, and it included long lashes and pink lipstick.

The image was shot on a sunny day with clear skies and the bombshell was drenched in bright light. Her tanned figure glowed and looked flawless. Plus, her rock hard abs were hard to miss.

Behind her was a stretch of empty beach, although there were large crowds of people closer along the ocean shoreline.

The update has received over 5,300 likes in the first 30 minutes since it was published, and Samantha’s adoring followers headed to the comments section to send their love.

“This is a good picture but I don’t know if it is because of good lighting or place… or maybe the composition,” wrote a fan.

“You look amazing! Body goals,” gushed a second admirer.

“Omg I need your glasses,” declared a third supporter.

“Your body is like incredible,” raved a social media user.

Considering the social distancing and quarantines being imposed around the globe, it would seem that this photo was taken a while ago.

In addition, Samantha posted another bikini pic yesterday. That time, she posed on top of a jet ski and sported a bright blue ensemble. Her top had extra straps that were wrapped around her waist and brought attention to her abs. Furthermore, the model’s bottoms had double straps and appeared to have a thong cut in the back. She leaned back on her right arm and raised her left hand to play with her half-ponytail.