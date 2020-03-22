Washington Redskins Turn FedExField Parking Lot Into Mobile Coronavirus Testing Site

The Washington Redskins are doing their part in the fight against the coronavirus, turning the parking lot at FedExField into a mobile testing hub for people potentially infected with COVID-19.

The Redskins reported on the team website that they were partnering with Prince George County and the Maryland Health Department to make use of the stadium parking lot to create a community screening station. The report noted that it opened for testing late this week with the help of the Maryland National Guard.

“Efforts to set up the screening facility for people in the Washington Metropolitan area began on Friday with the Maryland National Guard putting up 10 tents and handwashing stations,” the report noted.

The NFL is one of the few professional sports leagues not to go into a pause during the coronavirus crisis, with free agency starting this week as planned despite some rumors that it might be pushed back. With offseason team activities and practices still weeks away, the NFL had little to miss by starting the 2020 season on time, but many franchises are still doing what they can to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Many teams suspended travel for all personnel, including scouts who are normally busy in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.

The FedExField mobile coronavirus testing site will help officials more quickly identify cases in a growing hub for the virus. There have been a total of 77 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., along with 190 in Maryland and 152 in Virginia, WTOP reported. There have been a total of five deaths in the area as well, one in Washington and two each in Virginia and Maryland.

This week, the first members of congress also tested positive for the coronavirus, sparking fears that it could spread further as the House and Senate hammer out details of an economic relief package for Americans impacted by the virus.

A number of states have focused on setting up mobile testing sites for the coronavirus to accommodate a larger number of people in need of being tested, keeping them out of hospitals and other medical facilities. The federal government has pushed efforts to expand testing, though medical experts say there are still not enough tests available nationwide for all those in need of being tested.

The mobile testing site opened at FedExField will be open only to people who have registered to take tests there, the Redskins noted.