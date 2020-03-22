After A Little Girl Misses Out On Her Birthday Due To Being In Quarantine, The Internet Saved The Day

Because a 5-year-old girl's family was in quarantine her birthday party got cancelled.

A mother named Dr. Sara Lodge turned to Twitter for help when her soon to be 5-year-old daughter Rosie’s birthday party was cancelled due to the fact that her family was in quarantine. Her plea for help went viral and social media users around the world stepped up to save the day and ensure the little girl still enjoyed a good day despite the circumstances, according to Tank’s Good News.

Dr. Sara Lodge’s partner was experiencing a fever so in an effort to take extra careful precaution due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Rosie’s birthday party had been cancelled so that the entire family could remain in complete quarantine for the prescribed two full weeks. As a result, her grandparents would no longer be able to see her on her birthday and the festivities that had been originally planned would not occur.

Dr. Lodge’s simple request from strangers across social media was that they send her photos of animals which would help to cheer up her daughter. Hundreds of Twitter users were happy to oblige, sending her photos of their own pets and wishing Rosie a happy birthday. The photos that rolled in featured everything from cats and dogs to platypuses, hedgehogs, squirrels and lizards. Some Twitter users even photoshopped speech bubbles above their pet’s mouths to issue Rosie a personalized birthday greeting. Ultimately, the many messages helped little Rosie to enjoy a joy filled day despite the fact that it did not go as was originally planned.

Here’s Rosie on her birthday. She says thank you! We managed to have fun, with your help, under difficult circumstances. Though you can’t see him, Pinkie, her invisible whippet, is in the pic. He’s something between an imaginary friend and a heavy hint! We don’t (yet) have a pet. pic.twitter.com/JiNzMhdTA9 — Dr Sara Lodge (@LearNonsense) March 20, 2020

“Hey Rosie, sorry I missed your birthday yesterday. But I’m sending you lots wishes that you had a great day and enjoyed all your pictures of us dogs, LOVE BUDDY,” one person tweeted, including a photograph of their pitbull.

Dr. Lodge was astounded and grateful for how much love she and her daughter received during challenging times, voicing her appreciation.

“Thank you SO much to everyone who sent pictures and good wishes for my little girl’s birthday! We’re overwhelmed by your kindness. The animals have given us hours of fun and made us feel much less alone. I’m sorry I can’t thank/’like’ you all individually. Twitter, you amaze me,” she wrote in a tweet.

