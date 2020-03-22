Yanet Garcia Stuns In Tight Leopard-Print Leggings For Booty-Focused Workout

Yanet Garcia has been busy on Instagram today and has shared four new updates so far. In particular, the stunning fitness model gave her fans a good look at her booty and completed a series of leg lifts in an eye-catching video. She rocked a pair of tight leopard-print leggings for the occasion and showed off her incredible physique.

The pants were high-waisted and hugged her curves tightly. The hottie also rocked a black, long-sleeved top and dark sneakers. Moreover, she sported a couple of neon yellow weights that she strapped around her ankles.

Yanet wore her hair down brushed behind her back and wore a pair of white over-the-ear headphones.

The clip began with a shot of Yanet standing up with her legs apart. She used her pointer fingers and poked at the sides of her booty before bending down slightly and doing the “come hither” gesture with her hand.

The sensation walked over to a wooden table before the clip cut to her in the middle of doing a series of leg lifts. Yanet stood on her left toes and raised her right leg as she held onto the table in front of her with her hands. She kept her knee bent slightly and looked down towards the floor. After several repetitions, the model switched to working out her other leg.

The focus was entirely on the stunner’s physique as her face was obscured throughout the entire clip.

Yanet was in a room with floor-to-ceiling walls with sweeping views of the surrounding area. There were mountains in the distance and smaller buildings below.

The video was set to an upbeat song and likely inspired some of her fans to work out during the quarantine.

The video has been watched over 135,000 in the first 20 minutes since it went live, and the cutie’s followers rushed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Your beauty has no boundaries,” declared an admirer.

“You look so beautiful,” raved a second supporter.

“Booty goals, complimented a third social media user.

“Gains never stop,” observed a fan.

The social media star often posts snaps of herself in workout gear, and shared another update four days ago that likely caught many of her fans’ attention. Yanet posed in a gym that time and rocked a hooded, long-sleeved shirt and a pair of high-waisted leggings. The pants featured a black and white snakeskin-print design. The hottie stood with her back angled towards the mirror as she took the selfie with a small pout on her face.