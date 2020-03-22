Hobby Lobby Owner Says Stores Will Stay Open During Coronavirus Crisis After His Wife Had A Vision From God

Hobby Lobby will be staying open amid the coronavirus crisis after billionaire owner David Green said his wife had a vision from God.

As Raw Story reported, the nationwide craft and home good chain sent a letter to employees this week telling them that stores would remain open during the crisis that has gripped the nation. Many businesses have closed down in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and a growing number of states have mandated that all but the most essential businesses close their doors for an undetermined amount of time in an effort to curb the spread.

Though Hobby Lobby does not deliver essential services, it will not be joining the others in closing down. The letter that Green sent to his employees this week explained that his wife, Barbara, had a vision from God explaining why the company should remain open.

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control,” the letter reads.

“Guide, Guard and Groom. We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now,” it continued.

The letter attracted viral attention online, with many sharing it on Twitter and criticizing Green for putting his employees in harm’s way by forcing them to continue working during the spread of the virus. Others took issue with Green’s advisement to employees that they would all need to “tighten our belts” during the crisis. The company has been criticized in the past for its stingy benefits offered to employees, including little to no sick leave or parental leave.

As Business Insider noted in a 2017 report, the company instead focuses on a higher base rate of pay and days off for employees rather than paid sick leave benefits.

“Hobby Lobby’s answer to all this is to pay more and close on Sundays, rather than offer more paid time off. It pays one of the highest wages in the industry, at a base rate of $15.70 an hour,” the report noted.

Hobby Lobby owner David Green is telling store managers to stay open despite the pandemic because his wife had a vision from god. He also warns they'll all have to "tighten their belts" soon. His net worth is $6.4 billion—hourly employees don't get paid sick leave. #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/4pEhivDbNy — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 22, 2020

Many critics also said the instruction to “tighten our belts” for the store’s hourly employees appeared to ring hollow from Green, whose net worth is estimated at $6.4 billion.