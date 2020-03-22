AEW News: Marty Scurll Reveals Why He Turned Down Company To Stay With Ring Of Honor

Marty Scurll shocked wrestling fans earlier this year when he decided to stay with Ring of Honor instead of joining All Elite Wrestling. Scurll was a long-term member of The Elite before Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks co-founded AEW with Tony Khan, and most fans assumed that he’d join the upstart promotion when his ROH deal expired.

However, Scurll chose to re-sign with ROH and accept a backstage position as a booker, while also leaving the option open to wrestle for the National Wrestling Alliance and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Scurll opened up about his decision to remain with ROH.

According to Scurll, his ambitions are similar to those of his friends, as he’s always wanted to run his own wrestling company. ROH gave him an opportunity to do just that, and turn his dreams into a reality. Scurll also assured fans that he still has a great relationship with the Elite, and considers them to be among his best friends in the world.

“ROH have always been amazing to me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be more involved. They have the trust in me, and it really gives me the chance to be creative, which I’ve always enjoyed more than anything. I have great relationships with Tony, Cody and Kenny, and it’s cool that we’re all doing our own things and making a splash in the wrestling world.”

Marty & Flip take the ROH tag team titles!#villain ☔️ pic.twitter.com/tJKSEDAlGV — Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) February 28, 2020

During the interview, Scurll also opened up some of his plans for ROH. He said that the company used to be synonymous with hosting the best wrestling in the world, and he wants that to be ROH’s reputation again going forward, despite all of the impressive wrestling promotions they must contend with these days.

“I love the concept of focusing on ROH’s fundamentals, building on Honor, respect and in ring competition, and most importantly, amazing wrestling.”

Scurll also said the company’s decision to bring back the Pure Championship was based on a desire to return to ROH’s wrestling-centric roots, and he’s been trying to bolster relationships with companies like NJPW, NWA and CMLL in order to give the fans some big dream matches down the line.

Scurll has some big plans for ROH and he seems intent on turning the company into its own respectable force in the wrestling industry. Perhaps he’ll join AEW in the future, but for now he is focused on his current company.