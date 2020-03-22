Michie Peachie Rocks Black Sports Bra And Leggings For ‘Quarantine Fat Burn’ Workout Routine

American fitness model Michie Peachie took to Instagram on Saturday night to show her followers that they can still burn fat even if they are isolating themselves because of the coronavirus.

In the video, the brunette bombshell rocked an eye-catching sports bra that featured cut-outs that accentuated her decolletage. Her matching leggings had cutouts on the waistband as well that drew the viewer’s attention toward the model’s trim waist.

Michie started the workout with a series of elevated oblique split squats. For this exercise, she assumed an extremely wide-legged stance, stretching one leg until it rested on the first step of a staircase. She then leaned her body weight over to one side. While doing so, she twisted her torso in the direction of the elevated foot.

Next, she sprinted up the staircase. In her caption, she advised fans to go as fast as they could then immediately switch to the next exercise which was box jumps. Michie started off in a squat position for this one before she leaped into the air and landing on a step. She jumped back into her original position to complete the rep.

In the fourth and last video in the series, Michie tackled a set of Bulgarian split squats. For this exercise, she rested one foot on the step behind her and then bent her front knee until the thigh of that leg was parallel to the ground.

The post currently has close to 10,000 likes and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it, thus far. In those comments, fans seemed very impressed with Michie’s workout demonstration.

“This a great routine wow you are so inspiring and always killing it gorgeous,” one person wrote before adding a heart eye and flexed bicep emoji to their comment. “You look so strong as always. Stay safe.”

A second commenter vouched for the difficulty of the workouts that Michie shares via her Instagram page.

“Your workouts always make my limbs can’t move the next morning but I love them,” they wrote.

A third thanked her for showcasing a workout that isn’t location-dependent.

“You are a machine!” they wrote. “Thank you for posting workouts that we can do anywhere!”

But like the comments sections of several of her posts, some fans took the opportunity to compliment Michie’s sculpted tan physique.

“Your body is on fire emoji,” they wrote before going on to rave over Michie’s workout attire. “I love your outfit, beautiful exercise clothes!”