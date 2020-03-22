Jinger Duggar Plays Piano With Daughter Felicity And Challenges Older Sister Jana On Instagram

Jinger put a smile on her daughter's face by playing a popular Bible school song.

Jinger Duggar and her daughter, Felicity, helped a charity get its social media challenge rolling with a rousing rendition of the catchy spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

On Friday, Jinger, 26, took to Instagram to inform her followers that she was taking part in an social media challenge created by Swan 4 Kids. Jinger’s mother-in-law, Diana Vuolo, heads the nonprofit organization. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Swan 4 Kids helps children with incarcerated parents by introducing them to the healing power of music. So, while most viral social media challenges require dancing, it makes sense that Jinger was playing the piano instead of busting a move.

Jinger was rocking a dark blue Nike hoodie with a pair of black and white leggings that featured a static-like print. She was also rocking a black Nike baseball cap. Her only visible accessories were two stud earrings in her right ear.

Jinger had her thick blond hair pulled back in a ponytail. The Counting On star appeared to be wearing minimal or no makeup.

Felicity was sitting next to her mother on a piano bench. The adorable 1-year-old tot was wearing a long-sleeved pink velour top with a pair of black pants. Her dark blond curls looked a bit untamed.

As Jinger addressed the camera, Felicity played a few notes. The little girl briefly turned to look at the camera as she softly pressed the piano keys. Not long after Jinger began playing, Felicity really started getting into her mother’s performance. She rocked her head back and forth to the music and smiled at the camera. When Jinger finished the song with a flourish, Felicity delightedly clapped her hands and laughed. Her father, Jeremy Vuolo, could be heard saying, “Yay!” from behind the camera.

Felicity gave the camera a little wave as Jinger revealed that she was challenging her older sister, Jana, and family friend Erin Paine to play “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” on the piano.

While she didn’t include any other family members in her challenge, Jill Duggar responded to Jinger by saying that she and her sons gave the challenge a shot in a video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories.

“Our boys did it in our stories today! so fun!” Jill wrote.

While many of Jinger’s other followers responded to her post by praising her musical talent, it was clear that some fans felt like Felicity stole the show.

“I love it, especially Felicity’s reaction. So cute,” read one response to her video.

“Haha. Amazing job as always Jinger. I love how Felicity gets right into it,” another fan wrote.

“Felicity is the cutest!” a third admirer gushed. “She wants to be just like mommy.”