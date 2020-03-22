Kevin Bacon Speaks Out About Tom Hanks In Wake Of Coronavirus Diagnosis, Praises Him For Being Honest

Kevin Bacon has been keepng up with Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson through e-mail.

Kevin Bacon is speaking out about his friend actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson’s recent positive coronavirus diagnosis. Bacon has been keeping up with the couple through e-mail since hearing of their diagnosis and praised the pair for how honest they have been regarding their health status, according to Fox News.

Bacon made it clear just how much he admires Hanks, noting that he doesn’t just have great skill as an actor but great character. While he acknowledged that Hanks and Wilson certainly did not have to go public regarding their diagnosis, they decided to let go of their own privacy and tell the world. By doing this they proved that the coronavirus was not just some sort of a myth but something to be taken seriously.

“He is not just an incredible actor, but a real great man, and Rita as well. I think it was interesting how somebody that is so beloved was so early [diagnosed]. I think now we are at a place where we are going to [hear about] a lot of people that are well known [getting coronavirus]. But the way that he came right out with it, which by the way I don’t think he needed to do, but he said, ‘This is a real thing,’ and he also said, ‘We are going to be OK,’ was very powerful and beautiful move on his part.”

Bacon concluded by emphasizing that he will continue to hold Wilson and Hanks in his daily thoughts during this difficult time. He too has been doing his part to help encourage others to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously by staying inside, practicing social distancing as much as possible and working to flatten the curve.

Bacon has even started a new hashtag on social media, which is #Istayhomefor. The purpose of the hashtag is for social media users to include the name or photo of someone in their lives who is particularly susceptible to the coronavirus. They could be elderly, diabetic, undergoing cancer treatments or have some other kind of underlying health condition.

Meanwhile, although Hank and Wilson are not totally recovered yet, they are making progress. The pair have been released from the hospital and are now in quarantine at a rented home in Australia, where they were traveling when they contracted the virus.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hank faces heighten risks as a coronavirus patient because he is a diabetic.