Daniela Tamayo Shows Off Her Envy-Inducing Abs In A Black Bikini

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing figure and sexy snaps, recently took to her page and wowed her followers with yet another hot photograph.

In the snap, which was posted on the photo-sharing website on Saturday morning, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy black bikini that featured white neoprene panels.

The risque ensemble allowed the model to put her amazing figure on full display, particularly a glimpse of her cleavage, her long, sexy legs, and her rock-hard abs.

The photoshoot apparently took place at the model’s apartment, as she could be seen relaxing on a sofa in her living room. For the pic, she sat in a cross-legged position, leaned back, struck a side pose, looked away from the camera, tugged at her bikini bottoms and slightly puckered her lips.

Staying true to form, Daniela opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle colors to keep it simple, yet sexy. The application featured a beige-colored foundation that complemented her tanned skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, opted for a nude lipstick and finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. The hottie side-swept her brunette tresses and allowed them to fall over her shoulders and back.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. She then suggested her fans to try and enjoy their time at home by learning something new and working on themselves.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 8,700 likes and above 180 comments in which fans and followers not only appreciated the hottie for her incredible physique, especially her abs, but they also praised her beautiful looks and sense of style. Some followers also replied to the model’s caption and thanked her for showing concern.

“I love those abs!!! You are the most beautiful thing to see during these complicated days,” one of her admirers commented on the snap.

“Who wouldn’t want to stay home if they have someone like you next to them? You are so pretty,” another user chimed in.

“So sexy, your boyfriend must be the happiest man on Earth,” a third follower enviously wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “amazing figure,” “so beautiful,” and “you are perfect,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Aside from her fans, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Luz Elena Echeverria, Nanis Ochoa, and Daniela Arango.