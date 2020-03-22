‘The Bachelor’s’ Hannah Ann Sluss Sends A Kiss To Her Fans In Flirty Floral Dress On Instagram

Former The Bachelor contestant, Hannah Ann Sluss added some extra sunshine and positivity to her Instagram page on Saturday with the latest video upload. In the clip, the blue-eyed beauty rocked a flirty floral dress that was almost ankle length and featured a frilled hem. The short cap sleeves of the outfit included a tie detail on both sides. While the deep V neckline showed quite a bit of Hannah’s chest, it didn’t take away from the design’s tastefulness.

Hannah Ann appeared to be taking advantage of a sunny day on a rooftop in Los Angeles for her video shoot. She began the clip with a playful saunter towards the camera,. After mouthing “Hi” to her over a million Instagram followers, Hannah Ann smiled and then blew them a kiss. Her closeness to the camera revealed a lot about the makeup look she chose for the day. She opted to accentuate her eyes with a dark liner and mascara but went for a natural pink color for her lips. After posing for a bit in front of the lense, Hannah Ann pulled her hair over one shoulder and turned to the side, effortlessly showing off the details of the dress’s sleeve. She then threw a coquettish look over her shoulder before she sauntered away.

Hannah Ann’s caption matched the effervescent spirit she displayed in her video. In it, she talked about the value of being kind to oneself and the uplifting power of positive affirmations in the face of uncertain times. She then asked her followers to share some of the affirmations they tell themselves to stay upbeat.

The clip has been viewed more than 200,000 times as of this writing and close to 500 Instagram users ave commented on it. In those comments, fans showered the Tennessee native with compliments.

“You are absolutely stunning Hannah Ann,” one Instagram user wrote. “I love the positivity and inspirational quotes.”

“Wow, you look so pretty you’re so gorgeous and I love your style you are so adorable,” a second supporter gushed before adding a string of red heart emoji to their comment.

“Wow, girl so gorgeous!! Love the dress and positivity!” a third Instagram user added.

“You’re so motivating to everyone,” a fourth commenter wrote. “Keep being the amazing person you are.”

Amid all of the compliments, some fans also responded to her caption and shared some of the mantras that they use to calm themselves during difficult times.