Hoda Kotb Celebrates Fiance Joel Schiffman’s Birthday From Home In Sweet Instagram Photo

Hoda Kotb shared sweet and unfiltered photos from her fiance Joel Schiffman's birthday celebration.

Hoda Kotb celebrated her fiance Joel Schiffman’s birthday from home on Saturday, while being sure to practice social distancing. In a sweet and unfiltered Instagram post of the festivities, Kotb gave her fans an inside peek of her home and her family life during unprecedented times.

In the first photo included in Kotb’s post, Schiffman sat at the kitchen table before a handmade birthday cake, complete with blue icing and three candles. The couple’s 3-year-old adoptive daughter Haley Joy sat contently upon his lap. Meanwhile their youngest daughter 1-year-old Hope Catherine sat in a high chair nearby.

The couple wasn’t able to welcome Kotb’s elderly mother into their home to celebrate due to the extra precautions necessary in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, they made the best of the situation by calling her on FaceTime on an iPad they propped up on the table so she could still partake in the fun.

Kotb appeared a lot different than she does when anchoring the Today Show in the mornings. She was devoid of any trace of makeup and wore a casual outfit of blue jeans and a sweater. Kotb gave a fans a real behind the scenes look at her personal life. She appeared more relatable than ever, with her slightly discombobulated kitchen. Her counter was lined with sippy cups, fruit and other assorted items.

While it may be a different scenario than they had once pictured for the celebration of Schiffman’s birthday, it was clear it was still a joyful time. In the second photo, the entire family could be seen beaming broadly.

Kotb’s followers could not get enough of the sweet photo, including her fourth hour Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

“Happy bday Joel. Can’t wait until we can double date again,” Hager commented with heart emojis.

“Family time, even when they can’t physically be present, and what looks like mojitos = a win in my book! Happy bday,” one fan commented.

Many of Kotb’s followers were grateful for her not trying to pretend she had everything together all of the time.

“Happy Birthday Joel! And I love this picture. As if we needed confirmation, Hoda is a real person, stuff all over the counter and brown bananas! Love Hoda!!!!” exclaimed another person.

Schiffman celebrates his 62nd birthday on March 21 and will also celebrate his wedding to Kotb later in the year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair want a simple wedding with just close family and friends.