TikTok Stars Dixie D’Amelio And Addison Rae Show Off Their Bikini Style

Dixie shared snapshots of the two pals posing on a boat during their trip to The Bahamas.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio delighted her fans by giving them a glimpse of what her sun-drenched trip to The Bahamas was like. On Saturday, the 18-year-old social media sensation took to Instagram to share a set of snapshots from her fun-filled island getaway with her 4.9 million followers.

While Dixie’s incredible bikini body and the gorgeous location of her trip were more than enough to inspire envy, she gave her fans another reason to be just a bit jealous of her. Dixie was joined by fellow TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling, and seeing the two women hanging out together had Dixie’s followers wishing that they had such an awesome friendship.

In the trio of photos that Dixie shared, she and Addison, 19, were pictured showing off their much different tastes in bikinis. Dixie’s tiny ribbed two-piece was solid black. The lower half of her top featured a large cutout shaped like a half-circle. The design exposed a hint of underboob.

Dixie’s matching bottoms had a banded waist that doubled as her side straps. Dixie was wearing the thick elastic bands pulled up just high enough to highlight her slim hips. She was flaunting her washboard abs and shapely thighs as she lounged on a small boat.

Addison was sitting next to her pal. She was rocking a bikini that featured a blue pastel marble print. Her psychedelic swimsuit included a bandeau string top with ties around the neck and back. Her matching bottoms were an adjustable scrunch style with thin string ties that arched up high over her curvy hips. The revealing garment left much of her bikini line exposed.

Dixie and Addison appeared to be wearing matching silver pendant necklaces. In Dixie’s first photo, both sunbathers had their hair pulled up in messy topknots. However, Dixie was wearing her dark curls down in her subsequent snaps.

Dixie and Addison looked relaxed as they soaked up some sun. They were surrounded by stunning scenery that included sparkling crystal water, an island shore lined with palm trees, and a bright blue sky.

As of this writing, Dixie’s photos have been liked over 691,000 times.

“Friendship goals,” read one response to her post.

“You guys are so cute,” another admirer wrote.

“How are y’all so pretty I don’t understand,” a third fan remarked.

“This relationship is something special,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dixie and Addison were two members of the Hype House crew that vacationed in The Bahamas earlier this month. The two women have both shared numerous photos from their trip on their Instagram pages. In one of Addison’s snapshots, she was pictured cuddling one of the famous pigs that reside on Big Major Cay island in Exuma.