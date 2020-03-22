Valeria Mercado Stuns In Tiny White Bikini In New Video

Valeria Mercado shared a sultry new video to her Instagram feed today and flaunted her incredible figure in a tiny white bikini. The stunner joked about her weight in the caption and sat in a blue chair for the clip.

The hottie wore a revealing swimsuit with clear straps and the white fabric popped against her tanned bod. The tag revealed that she rocked an ensemble from Fashion Nova.

The stunner wore a dark wig with long, sleek hair that reached her upper thighs. Her makeup application added drama to her look and included purple eyeshadow, black liner on both lids, and dark lipstick. Valeria didn’t wear any accessories and the focus was solely on her figure.

The video began with the cutie sitting down with her knees together as she faced the camera straight on. She grabbed her locks with both of her hands eventually threw the left side of her hair behind her shoulder. Valeria then placed her arms on the armrest and sat back as she continued to gaze at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her cleavage, small waist, and curvy hips were on full show throughout the short clip. A song played loudly in the background as the sensation appeared to be enjoying her night.

The backdrop was colorful and included a black-and-white striped curtain on the left side. Plus, there was a gold wall with white graffiti-style writing. There was a modern lamp directly behind her with a large clear ball with a bulb inside.

The clip has been viewed over 58,300 times in the first hour since it went live, and Valeria’s followers left lots of compliments for her in the comments section. Most people responded to the caption about the quarantine with similar messages.

“Girl no you’re bomb! Do not lose weight,” advised a supporter.

“Like whyyyy uu so stunning,” gushed a second social media user.

“Hopefully I gain ur kinda weight this quarantine,” wrote an admirer.

“Quitttt you are literally perfection,” raved a fourth fan.

The sensation also posted another swimsuit pic on February 22, that time exuding tons of flirty vibes in a sparkling bikini. Valeria posed in what appeared to be a living room and sported a hot pink ensemble with sparkling silver accents. She wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulder and she gave a full pout for the snap. Behind her was a wall decorated with a large, flat-screen TV and a piece of colorful abstract art.