Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Bright Pink Leggings For New Ab Workout Video On Instagram

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan focused on training her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of pink leggings and a white sports bra, the blond bombshell incorporates small disks called gliders into her workout.

Ashleigh started the workout with an exercise called Brazilian crunches. For this exercise, she started in a plank position with one glider placed under the ball of each foot. She then raised each knee in a diagonal motion toward her torso. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions for three sets.

Next, she moved on to doing plank side slides which required her to glide her feet out to the sides, alternating her reps between her left and right legs. Ashleigh’s caption recommended 15 reps on each side for three sets.

The third clip saw her tackle a set of reverse reaches which meant that she had to prop herself up off the floor with her arms behind her as she kept her torso and pelvis raised. With the gliders under her heels, she pushed each foot forward one after the other. Ashleigh advised doing three sets of 30 repetitions.

Then she did some slow extensions, an exercise that required her to get on her hands and knees with the gliders placed under her palms. She then pushed them forward starting with the left side before she repeated the motion on the left. Her caption recommended 20 repetitions done for three sets.

Others offered suggestions on household items that can be used as substitutes for the gliders.

“If you don’t have gliders or a hardwood floor, paper plates work really well on the carpet!” a third commenter said.

