Catherine Giudici Lowe Snuggles Up To Her Son Samuel In Sweet New Instagram Photo

Despite calls for social distancing, Catherine Giudici Lowe admits she can't help but accept affection from her 3-year-old son Samuel.

On Saturday, Catherine Giudici Lowe, wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, cuddled up to her adorable 3-year-old son Samuel in a sweet new Instagram selfie. The former reality television star smiled broadly at the camera while little Samuel planted a kiss on her cheek, his eyes squinted shut.

Right now there are many calls for social distancing and careful sanitation as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc throughout the world and caused many to avoid physical contact. Nevertheless, in her caption, Giudici admitted she could not help but accept these sweet gestures of love from her son despite the current circumstances.

The Lowe crew of five is taking this time of social distancing seriously by avoiding busy public areas and spending time out in nature. They are currently relaxing at their family’s lake house in Seattle, Washington and enjoying quality time together. In the photo, little Samuel was dressed up for the cold early spring weather with a grey beanie and a camouflaged sweatshirt. He wore a bright colored safety jacket on over the top.

Meanwhile, Giudici was snuggled up in a fuzzy black and white fleece jacket, looking perfectly content. Fans ate up the sweet photo, and it quickly racked up over 30,000 likes. Many mothers in the comment section could relate to how difficult it is to turn away any sort of sweet gestures from their own young children, despite how slobbery or germ filled they might be.

“So hard not kiss all over your babies! Oh well, I will take all the sweetness i can get until they start distancing from me on their own lol,” joked one mother.

“Don’t blame you! I’m not social distancing myself from any of my kiddos,” another mom agreed.

“Adorable! I hope your family is safe and healthy in Seattle,” remarked another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowe also took the time over the weekend to update followers on how their family is doing in wake of the very uncertain current times. He shared his own adorable photo on Instagram of he and their younger son Isaiah sitting lakeside and enjoying some casual fishing.

“Times like this, you need to know how to survive and provide food for yourself and your family. Unfortunately for me and my family, all I have is this Paw Patrol fishing pole and we’ll all be starved in no time,” he joked in his caption.