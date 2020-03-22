Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Cleavage In New Instagram Video: ‘Hi Sexy People’

Lindsey Pelas laid down in her latest Instagram upload, showing off her cleavage in a halter top.

The 28-year-old model wore the white, low-cut blouse, which showed off her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage. The way the “genetically gifted” star was lying pushed her bust up dramatically. In fact, she spilled out of the side of the top, showing off a hint of sideboob in the sultry clip. Her bust hit one side of her toned, tanned arm. The other arm, presumably, filmed the video.

She rested on her couch in the Boomerang, barely moving. The only movement she made was to blink her eyes several times.

Her couch was a heather gray shade, and she leaned her neck against a cream-colored pillow with a black lattice pattern.

She said hello to her 9.1 million Instagram followers in the caption of the post, calling them “sexy people.”

Her hair was done in a messy updo, with her brunette roots showing alongside her blond tresses at the crown of her head. The bun was strictly a platinum shade, which stood out brightly in contrast to her dark roots. Loose pieces of her hair fell in front of her ears.

She used the “retroCAM” Instagram filter in the clip, which made her already sun-kissed skin look even tanner. It also added an old-fashioned grainy effect on top of her skin.

She stared directly at the camera in the short video, never letting her eyes wander.

Her light brown brows were shaped and brushed and lightly filled in with pencil. They arched high over her sea-green eyes. Her upper and lower lashes were coated with black mascara, and made her irises, as well as her the whites of her eyes, stand out.

She wore a dusting of blush on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was lined with mocha liner and filled in with a lighter shade of gloss.

As The Inquisitr readers and Lindsey Pelas fans know, the blond bombshell often shares sexy photos on her Instagram grid and story, showing off her assets in the majority of her posts.

In one of her most recent uploads, the Louisiana-born model flaunted her bust in a pink, animal print nightie. Lindsey sat on the ground as she puckered her lips for the camera.

In another image, she shared several shots of herself wearing nothing but a see-through white T-shirt on top of black panties.