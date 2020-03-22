Sean Lowe Makes The Most Of Social Distancing By Fishing With His Son In Adorable Instagram Photo

Sean Lowe is enjoying extra quality time with his family.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe is making the most of this time of social distancing by fishing with his son in an adorable Instagram photo he shared on Saturday. In the scenic photo, he and his 1-year-old son Isaiah Hendrix Lowe sit on the edge of a boat dock in a fold out chair and enjoy some time by the lake.

Lowe smiles at the camera while dressed in his casual wear, complete with a pair of black pajamas pants with red kiss marks on them. He wore a striped grey jacket and a pair of fur lined Ugg slippers. Isaiah sits in on his lap, bundled up tightly in a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants as he stares intently at the camera.

Lowe dangled Isaiah’s small, red Paw Patrol themed fishing pole in the water, in the off chance that a fish came biting. In his caption, he alluded to the coronavirus pandemic that is keeping everyone apart and some people scrambling to gather supplies. He lightheartedly poked fun at the child’s fishing pole he was holding, pointing out that if times got really tough it probably would not help them put food on the table for dinner.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable photo, loving to see the father and son bonding time that quarantine has brought about for the Lowe’s. Some commended him for spending quality time with his son, praising both he and his wife Catherine Giudici for their parenting skills.

“You are very good dad and Catherine is a good mom you two are wonderful spending quality time with your children and they will never forget it,” one person wrote.

Others were just glad to see a photo that was sweet and uplifting during the current worrisome times where much of the news and social media has been consumed by the coronavirus panic.

“We need jokes like this during the unknown! Ha!,” one person wrote.

“So appreciating your wacky and wonderful wit during these times Sean,” yet another person agreed.

Lowe’s unusual choice of clothing was not overlooked by his followers, some of which were just happy to see that they weren’t the only ones stuck in quarantine that are not bothering to get fully ready for the day.

“Your pajama pants. Glad to see someone else staying in their PJ’s all day,” one person remarked.

Lowe has his hands full these days as he is now a father of three after welcoming his baby daughter Mia in December of 2019, as The Inquisitr previously reported.