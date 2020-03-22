Aylen Rodriguez Stuns Instagram Followers In Skintight Cutout Black Bodysuit

Cuban bombshell Aylen Rodriguez likely dropped more than a couple of jaws among her over 3 million Instagram followers on Saturday. Aylen rocked a skintight long-sleeved black bodysuit in the most recent upload to her page. The design featured cut-outs on the bodice that showed off her cleavage and midsection. There were also sheer panels on the leg that heightened the allure of the ensemble. See-through panels were also included on the sleeves of the garment.

Aylen wore her hair straight and loose in the photo and seemed to have been flipping some of it over her shoulder when the image was taken. She leaned against a glass table in the snapshot in what appeared to be her dining room.

Aylen’s makeup was understated yet glamourous. She accentuated her eyes with dark liner and wore neutral shadow on them. She seemed to be lipstick free, however. She kept her accessories simple as well, opting for sparkly teardrop earrings and nothing more.

In her caption, Aylen revealed that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand known for supplying the wardrobes of several Instagram influencers. The design is called the “How I Handle That Mesh Jumpsuit” and retails for $54.99 on the company’s website.

In the comments section, fans seemeed enamored with Aylen’s physical appearance. Some Instagram users seemed so overcome with admiration for the model, that they just filled their comments with adjectives lauding her beauty.

“U looking so sweet sexy hot and beautiful,” they wrote.

“So sexy perfect woman wow, beautiful, hot, outfit look so good on you wow, like the picture,” another added.

Other commenters were a little bit more coherent with their praise.

“You look simply amazing,” a third person wrote before including two red heart emoji in their comment.

“Finest woman on the Internet,” a fourth commenter gushed.

Several of the other commenters just filled their messages for Aylen with long collections of emoji.

Aylen is likely used to getting this type of feedback from commenters on her Instagram posts. She got similar messages from fans when she uploaded a photo of herself in a seductive black bodysuit and matching shorts under an eye-catching shin-length velvet jacket with black-and-white striped trim. In the caption, she revealed that her outerwear is called the “Targaryen Jacket” and that the outfit is from a fashion brand called Dennis Malgic.

The photo has been liked over 50,000 times so far and close to 600 Instagram users have commented on it since its upload five days ago.