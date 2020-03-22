WWE Bombshell Lana Does A Quarantine Bikini Dance For The ‘Savage’ TikTok Challenge

Lana tried her hand at the viral challenge by performing choreography created by a Megan Thee Stallion fan.

WWE star Lana helped keep her fans entertained while they’re cooped up at home by dancing in a string bikini. On Saturday, the 34-year-old professional female wrestler, whose real name is CJ Perry, took to Instagram to share the results of her attempt at a viral TikTok challenge.

For her performance, Lana sported a mostly pink string bikini. The garment featured a bold pattern of black belts, gold chains, and buckles. Lana’s triangle top was also embellished with a piece of real hardware: a gold medallion in the center of the bust.

The top’s molded cups were accented by thin black bands that curved around Lana’s cleavage. They were attached to the matching black halter ties that were secured around her neck. The top’s back ties were also black.

Lana’s bikini bottoms had patterned ties that she was wearing pulled up high on her curvy hips. The front of the tiny garment sat down low, which elongated her lean, toned torso. The same bikini made an appearance in a video that she uploaded to Instagram last weekend.

Lana was wearing the top portion of her long brunette hair pulled up in a messy folded-over ponytail. The rest of her thick tresses tumbled down her back. Her makeup application included a pale pink lip, dark mascara, and pink eyeshadow that matched the blush on her cheeks.

Lana was dancing to the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage,” and she put a lot of attitude into her performance. She began her dance by sticking her tongue out, pulling a fist back, clapping her hands together, and provocatively swaying her hips. She also leaned over to show off her peachy backside as she rolled her hips, and she shook her voluptuous cleavage at the camera by doing a shoulder shimmy.

Lana’s video was originally posted on TikTok. In the caption of her post, she encouraged her fans to follow her on the app.

Like many celebrities, Lana seems to be doing her part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by staying indoors. She revealed that her “bikini dance” for the “Savage” challenge was something that she decided to do while she was self-quarantining.

The “Savage” challenge was created by one of Megan Thee Stallion’s fans. The rapper gave the fan’s choreography her seal of approval by sharing the original dance video on her Instagram page last weekend, and the dance challenge has now gone viral.

Lana asked her Instagram followers to share their thoughts on her attempt at the “Savage” challenge, and AEW star Dustin Rhodes did just that.

“What the hell are you doing?” Dustin wrote.

“I’m going to challenge you next!!!” Lana responded.

“I ain’t doing this! This is for youngens,” read Dustin’s reply.

Fans loved the exchange, with one commenter suggesting that Lana and Dustin should have “a bikini battle” instead. Neither wrestler responded to that idea.