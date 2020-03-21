Melissa Gorga Asks For ‘Extra Prayers’ For Her Father-In-Law

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga took to Instagram earlier today to ask fans for a birthday gift. She requested that her fans and followers send “extra prayers” to her father-in-law, Giacinto Gorga. To accompany her request, Melissa shared an adorable photo of her daughter Antonio and Giacinto on a boat.

Giacinto is a beloved member of the Gorga family and has appeared on the reality show throughout its run. He often spends quality time with his kids Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga. Giacinto — known as Nonno by his grandchildren — has become a fan-favorite during his time on the series. Many fans love seeing him pop up to spend time with his grandkids and family.

In her Instagram share, Melissa did not indicate whether or not Giacinto was sick. Giacinto, 76, has been hospitalized for pneumonia multiples times in the past; most recently, he became ill with the disease in December 2019.

His health has been discussed quite a bit on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. One of the main reasons for Teresa and her brother’s fall-out in the earlier seasons is because Teresa felt that Joe wasn’t spending enough time with their ailing father. She blamed Melissa for keeping Joe away from his family. During the most recent season of the reality series, viewers saw Giacinto struggle with his health.

In January, Teresa confirmed that her father had been hospitalized once again via her Instagram story, reports The Daily Dish. She didn’t say why he was hospitalized at the time.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, many fans immediately wondered whether or not Melissa’s father-in-law was sick with the virus. He visited Italy last fall to visit his son-in-law, Joe Giudice. Italy is now one of the most infected countries in the world.

If so, he would be considered a high-risk patient due to his age and previous bouts of pneumonia. In the past, Teresa has talked about how easy it is for her father to get sick, so Melissa’s Instagram post may be a precautionary measure as the family prepares for the possibility of him catching the coronavirus.

Hundreds of people poured into the comments section of Melissa’s Instagram post to offer their support and prayers. In less than two hours, the post earned over 40,500 likes.

“He is the strongest man I know. Sacrificed everything for his family,” wrote Melissa’s husband, Joe.

Fellow RHONJ star, Jackie Goldscheider, also commented.

“Sending love and prayers to Nonno.”

“Keep him isolated at all costs. The old are the most vulnerable,” advised another person.