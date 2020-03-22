Jordyn Woods Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Polka-Dotted Dress

Jordyn Woods‘ latest Instagram upload featured the model posing dramatically in a three-picture set.

The 22-year-old model looked like a Hollywood starlet in the long, white dress that featured a sprinkling of black polka dots. Thin straps held the dress up, though both sleeves fell onto her shoulders. She wore a long, black scarf that she draped over her neck and down her back. She paired the ensemble with white quilted kitten-heel sandals that showed off her fresh pedicure.

She wore dark cat-eye sunglasses with silver rims. A black purse sat next to her. She held a glass of champagne in one hand.

Her lips were painted a bold red hue, which only added to her look of old Hollywood glamour.

Her brown curly hair was done up in an updo. A few stray pieces hung down from her bun.

She relaxed in a cabana with green palm trees in the background. The sky was a bright blue.

In the first image, Jordyn stretched out on the cabana bed, her leg propped up slightly. She faced the camera, though her eyes were obscured behind the sunglasses.

In the second shot, Jordyn turned to the side, looking off-camera. Viewers could peek a glimpse of a shimmering, cerulean pool in the background.

The third picture was similar to the first, only her mouth was turned down at the corners, and she appeared to be frowning.

Though she had a serious look on her face in all the photos, she made sure to address her expression in the caption of the Instagram slideshow.

She told her 11.4 million followers that she wasn’t angry; it was “just my face,” she wrote, adding a smiley face with several hearts around it.

Jordyn’s followers flocked to the comments section and showered her with praise. While some chose to simply comment with heart-eye and flame emoji, others opted to write lengthier messages to the star.

Many wrote that the look made her look wealthy.

“Giving rich aunty vibes,” one commenter said.

“You look like peace, love, and money,” wrote a second user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

Another couldn’t resist throwing shade at Jordyn’s former close friends, the Kardashian-Jenners.

“She said Kardashians who,” the fan joked.

Others couldn’t help but gush about her bright red lip.

“That lip color on you,” complimented a follower, giving the “OK” sign.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set racked up more than 337,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.