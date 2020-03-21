Hailey Clauson Bends Over In Just A Thong & Boots On Instagram

Hailey Clauson has been on a roll on Instagram today and shared three new photos from the same shoot. In particular, the hottie showed off her flexibility in the first upload of the day as she bent over and rocked a topless look.

The stunner opted to wear only a pair of light brown bottoms and black heeled boots that reached her upper calves. The bottoms had a high-rise cut and her boots had pointed toes.

Hailey also hugged a white pillow to her chest and it helped to censor the image. She stood with her legs apart and leaned over with the pillow occupying the empty space between her figure and legs. The model glanced over at the camera with a sultry pout and left her hands dangling down towards the floor.

The pose emphasized her slender, long legs and her bare booty peeked through.

Moreover, the sensation wore her hair slicked back into a bun with a perfect middle part. Her makeup application was minimal and brought out her natural beauty, and it included mascara and pink lipstick. The only visible accessory that she wore was an earring, and her simple styling left her figure the focus of the image.

The photo was taken in a professional studio with a carpeted floor and bright white backdrop. The impeccable lighting gave the model an ethereal glow and her skin looked flawless.

Jullien Herrera was tagged in the post, presumably as the photographer, although their Instagram account revealed little information.

The update has received over 2,600 likes so far in the first 50 minutes since it went live. Hailey’s many fans took to the comments section to discuss the sizzling share.

“Beautiful,” gushed a supporter.

“OMG!! You are a [gift] from Heaven. And the ULTIMATE [bombshell],” raved a second social media user, using the wrapped gift, bomb, and spiral shell emoji to illustrate their point.

“So dying to shoot with you when this is over!” exclaimed a third admirer.

“How could you do that to the carpet :0,” joked a follower.

Plus, the Sports Illustrated beauty showcased her trim figure in another photo series on March 6. That time, she posed outside in a mustard yellow bikini with a bandeau-style top. Hailey was photographed poolside and struck a few poses, exuding coy vibes throughout the three images in the set. Her toned abs and legs were hard to miss. The geotag revealed that she was in Miami Beach, Florida and the snaps were taken on a sunny day.