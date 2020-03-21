Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Is Hurting His Family Business

On Saturday, during the daily coronavirus crisis press conference, President Donald Trump discussed the impact the outbreak has had on his family business. Per The Hill, Trump acknowledged that his private enterprises are suffering because of the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t say you’re thriving when you decide to close down your hotels and your businesses,” the president said when asked about his Trump Organization properties.

“I’m very unlevered in everything, so that’s good,” he stated, adding that other similar business are hurting as well.

“But is it hurting me? Yeah, it’s hurting me, and it’s hurting Hilton, and it’s hurting all of the great hotel chains all over the world.”

Having sickened nearly 20,000 Americans so far, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced business across the United States to close, causing major financial losses. Some businesses, as the president pointed out during the press conference, are doing well.

Walmart, as Trump noted, is doing well despite the coronavirus, namely because Americans have been stockpiling goods. According to Trump, neither he nor anyone in his administration has spoken to the Trump Organization.

According to reports, at least four Trump Organization properties have closed because of the pandemic, with some of the president’s hotels laying off staff.

State and local officials across the country have ordered hospitality businesses closed. This is the case in the state of Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis recently ordered all bars and restaurants to close. Among them is Trump’s Mar-a-Lago beach club in Palm Beach property, which the president has refereed to as the “Southern White House.”

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic raging, Trump says he has no plans to visit his Florida property.

As The Hill notes, the president also said during Saturday’s press conference that he does not know whether the Trump Organization will seek government assistance.

REPORTER: Did you or anyone in your administration talk to anyone at the Trump Organization about the potential effects of the coronavirus? TRUMP: "No. I didn't speak to anybody. I speak to my sons." (Trump's sons are running his business) pic.twitter.com/hemAUUYjDA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2020

During the press briefing, Trump discussed a variety of issues related to the coronavirus crisis, and attacked the media. The president attacked and criticized The Washington Post, suggesting that the publication’s recent report about the U.S. intelligence community’ warnings is false.

“I saw the story. I think it’s a disgrace, but it’s the Washington Post, and I guess we have to live with it. It’s a very inaccurate story,” Trump told reporters present at the event, shifting the blame to China, and arguing that the country not only failed to contain the pandemic, but also refused to share information about it.

“As you know, China kicked The Washington Post out, and they kicked The New York Times out,” he added, pointing to the Chinese government’s recent decision to expel American journalists.