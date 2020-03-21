Larsa Pippen Poses In A Skintight Gray Bodysuit In Front Of A Red Jaguar: ‘Neighborhood Watch’

Larsa Pippen has been delighting her fans with plenty of social media posts as she holes up at home while observing safe practices during the COVID-19 crisis. Although her most recent Instagram post on Saturday was of a photo taken outside, the former Real Housewives of Miami star was alone except for the person taking the picture — and that person was obviously more than six feet away from Larsa when the camera was snapped.

However, the resulting image did show the 45-year-old mother of four communing with something other than nature. As she rocked a large pair of black-out shades, Larsa appeared to be leaning against or near the back end of a bright red Jaguar sedan.

The high-performance car was spotless and the former model was flawless as she wore a skintight gray bodysuit with a plunging neckline that provided a peek at her enviable cleavage. Larsa’s caption on the update said the garment was from the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, while her fancy silver backpack — which she held in one hand — was tagged as being from Chanel Official. She said her black sneakers with bright white soles were from the Italian luxury house, Fendi.

As Larsa posed, her long blondish-brown hair was tied up on the top of her head as she played with some strands that had fallen down her side, landing at chest level. She stood in a classic model’s pose with one leg bent while her opposing hip was cocked.

According to the post’s geotag, the scene including lovely Larsa and the red Jag had been taken at “home.” The door of the car, which was parked on asphalt in front of a wall of greenery, was open on the driver’s side in a shot that included a partial view of a white house with gray trim.

Larsa’s latest Instagram update, which was quickly noticed by a number of the star’s nearly 2 million followers, earned almost 6,000 likes and just under 100 comments within about 35 minutes of the post going live.

To say how they were feeling, some fans used emoji, like the symbols for everything from red hearts and heart-eye faces to rosebuds and golden crowns. In addition, Paris Hilton commented on Larsa’s update by using fire emoji.

Others express themselves in words.

“What a car with a hot babe,” remarked one fan, who added a string of fire emoji.

“Looks like NBA money bought that,” stated a second follower.

“Ohhhhh weeeee! You look delicious!!!!” exclaimed a third admirer.

“Am I looking at the car or this fire in front of the car,” asked a fourth Instagram user.