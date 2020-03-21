Miranda Lambert Flaunts Her Curves In A Denim Mini Skirt

Country crooner Miranda Lambert tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she rocked an ensemble from the spring collection of her own brand, Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert. The picture she posted was also shared on the Idyllwind Instagram page, and Miranda made sure to tag the brand in the picture as well as in the caption of the post to direct her fans.

In the shot, Miranda stood on a porch with a white column to her left, exposed dark rafters stretching across the ceiling, and a bold yellow door behind her. However, the focal point in the shot remained Miranda’s curvaceous physique.

The country queen rocked a white button-down shirt that she added her own twist to, knotting it at the waist and rolling up the sleeves slightly. She also added what appeared to be a bolo tie to give the look some true Southern flair.

On her lower body, Miranda rocked a high-waisted denim mini skirt with an interesting stitched detail going up both legs. The skirt hugged her hips, flaunting her curvaceous physique before ending just a few inches down her thighs. The photo was cropped above Miranda’s knees, so her toned legs weren’t entirely on display, but the ensemble still managed to accentuate her enviable physique.

Miranda’s blond locks tumbled down her chest in loose, voluminous waves, and her makeup was minimal and natural. She also added a thick bracelet to finish off the look. She paired the stunning snap with a sweet caption in which she told her fans she was “thinking about y’all.”

The country superstar’s fans loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 37,400 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section with their thoughts as well, and the post received 446 comments within the same time span.

“New Idyllwind always makes me happy,” one fan said.

“Instagram live concert coming anytime soon??” another fan questioned, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’ve been waiting for this spring collection!!! Thank you for blessing us with this you’re my idol. Love you Ran,” another follower added.

“Wow wow wow wow wow you look absolutely beautiful,” another fan commented, followed by a massive string of heart emoji.

Miranda also recently released a new music video for her song, “Blackbird,” as The Inquisitr reported. In the video for the song, Miranda looked glamorous in a pair of sparkling sheer tights and a deep blue off-the-shoulder dress covered with feathers and other glittering embellishments.