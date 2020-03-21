Yuliett Torres Squeezes Booty Into Tight Leggings In New Video

Yuliett Torres shared a sexy new video with her Instagram fans today as she gave her 5.3 million followers a glimpse at her morning routine. In the beginning of the clip, the stunner rocked a lacy purple thong and squeezed her curvy booty into a pair of tight leggings.

The hottie stood next to her bed with her back facing the camera and flaunted her derrière. Yuliett tugged at the sides of the leggings and also the back of it as she shook her hips. She set this part of the clip to dramatic music as it took a little work for her to get the leggings on properly. She was finally able to get them on, and the model eventually turned to face the camera as she tied her waistband.

From there, the stunner brought out her deodorant spray and Chanel perfume and doused herself with the products. Yuliett then put on a long-sleeved purple shirt over her matching sports bra and gave a flirty look. She tugged her hair out from under the top and gave a thumbs up before ending the video.

The beauty shot the clip in a light yellow room with a wooden dresser with a flat screen TV placed on top.

The update has been watched over 209,700 times so far and Yuliett’s admirers left her tons of love in the comments section. The model has received over 1,600 messages so far, and most of them were in Spanish although a few English-speakers stopped by with compliments.

“Hot princess,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow,” wrote a second social media user.

“Gorgeous lady,” raved a third supporter.

In addition, the bombshell shared another sexy video on March 13, that time rocking a bikini. Her top was white with a sheer navy overlay and her bottoms were a classic cut. Yuliett’s body was the main focus of the clip as her face was cropped out and her chest, booty, and thighs were on show. She stood facing the camera and extended her left leg out before turning her shoulder to the camera to flaunt her derrière.