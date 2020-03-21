Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Buxom Physique In A Tight Sports Bra And Leggings

Curvaceous model Ashley Alexiss shared a smoking hot snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers that highlighted a particular brand she is an ambassador for. In the shot, Ashley posed in front of a neutral backdrop looking gym-ready in a sexy matching ensemble.

The blond bombshell rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a deep green hue that looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin. The waistband of the pants sat right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass physique, and the rest of the leggings hugged her voluptuous curves, clinging to her hips and thighs.

Ashley paired the leggings with a sports bra in a matching green hue. The sports bra had a zipper detail up the front, and a thick pink band at the bottom. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders and the sports bra had a relatively high neckline, although a hint of cleavage was still visible. The look was from the brand Shefit, who Ashley made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Ashley’s long blond locks were pulled up in a sleek ponytail, and she rested one hand on the base of the ponytail while the other twisted her locks and hung on to the end of her tresses. She had minimal makeup that accentuated her beauty, including a soft pink hue on her lip, bold brows that drew attention to her gorgeous gaze and long lashes.

In the caption of the post, she filled her fans in on the fact that Shefit had new matching sets they could pick up if inspired by the way the ensemble looked on her curves.

Ashley’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 4,600 likes within just 37 minutes. The post also racked up 52 comments within the same time span from her fans.

“This is everything,” one fan commented, loving the entire look and vibe of the shot.

“I love you, you’re the most beautiful in the world!” another follower added.

“The curves! My god!!” one fan said, captivated by her hourglass physique.

“You look like and should be a model for Barbie! Beautiful!!!” another follower commented.

Her latest post isn’t the first time that Ashley has flaunted her curves in a Shefit sports bra. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell shared a snap in which she wore a red sports bra while completing an at-home workout. The garment in question was the same as the sports bra in her latest picture, with a zipper down the front and thick, secure straps.