UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Shares Topless Photo Alongside Arianny Celeste: ‘Holding Ourselves Together’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer thrilled her Instagram fans, many of whom are likely socially distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, with a picture of herself standing beside Arianny Celeste wearing no tops.

In the photograph, Brittney looked straight at the camera with a sultry gaze. She wore a pair of prismatic, high-waisted shorts and nothing else. The model protected her modesty by hugging herself with her arms crossed over her ample chest, leaving a bit of underboob visible. She wore her highlighted brunette hair in soft curls and pulled back in a half ponytail with tendrils curled to frame her face. Neutral colored eye makeup, as well as bronzer and highlighter, helped her features pop. Plus, a nude lip color highlighted Brittney’s generous lips. The UFC octagon girl accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Arianny stood next to Brittney wearing similar shorts without a top, and she gazed off to the side of the photo. She took crossed her arms across her ample chest in a self hug, leaving a peek of her large breasts visible below her arms. The brunette beauty wore her hair in soft curls with a deep side part, and it hung down her back to her waist. Her artfully applied makeup highlighted her eyes and high cheekbones. The model accessorized the look with a ring and two bracelets.

Brittney joked about her and her friend holding themselves together, and her followers loved the post, which came from somewhere in California. Nearly 22,000 people hit the “like” button, and more than 300 took the time to leave a comment in the reply section. Among those who commented was Arianny, who included three heart emoji indicating she loved the photograph, which was taken by Richelle Monae.

“You both were supposed to be here right now. Missing adventure time with you. But be safe. Been thinking about you all a lot,” wrote one friend.

Brittney responded, and she let her friend know that they would be back there soon.

“I’d say it’s time to let go,” one Instagram user joked.

“You are absolutely beautiful—my baby of love. I love you, I love you, I love you with all my heart,” gushed a second.

“Love you, ladies. Stay safe, you guys,” a third replied, including a red lips emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the UFC octagon girl shared a post of herself out at a bar several weeks back, and she declared that she felt lucky.