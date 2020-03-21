Bon Jovi Keyboardist David Bryan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bon Jovi keyboardist and original band member David Bryan has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The musician revealed his health status in a new Instagram share. David reached out to his followers to let them know that despite growing fears regarding his diagnosis of coronavirus, recovery is possible.

In a lengthy caption, the longtime pal of Jon Bon Jovi revealed that he had just received his test results prior to sharing his post. David noted he felt unwell the week prior and the test proved that he had indeed contracted the virus.

David did not state in his post how he believes he contracted COVID-19.

Along with a photo where he is seen smiling brightly for the camera, the Tony-award winning composer of such musicals as Memphis and Diana: The Musical told fans not to be afraid and that he has been safe while recovering. He then noted that he will be quarantined for a second week to make sure his body has rid itself of the virus.

David’s latest Broadway musical, Diana: The Musical, was just days into its first previews when all currently running Broadway shows were shut down after it was deemed unsafe for large groups to congregate in closed quarters.

Alongside his Diana co-writer Joe DiPietro, David won three Tonys in 2010 for the musical, Memphis, in the categories of Best Musical, Best Score, Book, and Orchestrations. The duo also won an Outer Critics Circle Award for The Toxic Avenger in the category of Best Off-Broadway musical.

Along with Diana: The Musical, the duo is prepping a new musical titled Chasing the Song.

David has also been preparing for Bon Jovi’s upcoming tour “Bon Jovi 2020,” which is currently scheduled to begin on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington.

Jon’s sibling, Matthew Bongiovi, who has known David almost his entire life, sent his “brother” best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Fans took to the social media site worried about David’s overall health and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Oh no!! I am so worried about you. I love you so much. Please keep us updated,” shared one fan and follower of the acclaimed musician.

“Sending prayers, love, and take care of yourself,” remarked a second fan.

“Thanks for sharing DB. We need more positive news like that!” stated a third follower of the Bon Jovi member, who appreciated his honesty regarding his experience with this worldwide pandemic.

“Hope you’ll get better soon we need you in this world, you’re one of my fav musicians please keep strong!!! all the love and best wishes,” said a fourth follower.