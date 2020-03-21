Demi Rose Rocks A Crop Top & Leggings Amid Quarantine

As the coronavirus has people all over the world quarantining, Demi Rose is self-quarantining at home in England with her dogs and a friend. While the need to stay indoors is great and Demi is complying, she still wore a cute-but-comfortable outfit for the camera on her Instagram story.

The model sported a ribbed, white crop top that showed off her voluptuous bust. The thin straps showcased her tanned and toned arms. She paired the shirt with black leggings emblazoned with light pink graffiti lettering. The legs of the pants flared out at the bottom. The waistband of the leggings was low enough — and her top high enough — to showcase a peek of her midriff.

Demi wore her long brunette hair in waves that tumbled down her shoulder. Her tresses were parted on the side and slightly mussed at the roots, as if the model had just run her fingers through them.

Her dark brows were perfectly shaped and arched. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye look. She wore a light dusting of blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her lips were lined with a mocha color and filled in with a lighter pink gloss.

Her nails were painted with a carnation pink polish, and she wore a diamond ring on her middle finger.

She posted multiple videos of herself talking to her 13.6 million fans on the app, discussing her experience while coronavirus is spreading and she is quarantining.

She described the situation as a “sh*tshow,” which is giving her anxiety. She also talked about fear of the unknown, while society doesn’t know if things are going to get better or worse. She also touched on the idea of social isolation during this time, and how hard it can be.

“Human contact is everything. It’s so nice to interact with people. Just isolating isn’t healthy,” the model said, before further explaining that the best thing we can do to stop the spread of the virus is to isolate right now. “But I guess, in a way it is, because we need to stay safe.”

She further urged her followers to make sure they contact their friends and loved ones.

“I think in this time, it’s important to check in on your friends who are alone,” she continued. “because I really felt really sh*t being alone. Thankfully, I’m with my friend now. Everyone needs someone especially at this time. so yeah, please do that.”