Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In Tight White Pants And A Sexy Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update of a coffee run she went on. The stunner didn’t include a geotag or location in the post, but she did fill her followers in on the fact that her revealing black top was from the brand Boohoo by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself, as well as in the caption of the post.

Kara stood outside a shop with a coffee in her hand, a red sleeve wrapped around the cup. The top she wore had long sleeves and a bit of volume in the arms. However, the neckline dipped low, revealing plenty of her tempting cleavage. The top also featured tie details along the front that meant several inches of her toned stomach were on full display. The top was a cropped length, coming just to the waistband of her high-waisted pants.

She paired the skimpy black top with figure-hugging white pants. The picture was cropped right at Kara’s thighs, so the full pants weren’t visible, but fans could see that they clung to Kara’s toned thighs and curvaceous hips. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she added several accessories to the ensemble as well. Kara had on a pair of large glasses that accentuated her gorgeous eyes, a pair of earrings, and several layered pendant necklaces that drew even more attention to her ample assets.

In the first snap, Kara stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted, a seductive expression on her face. In the second, she gazed off into the distance and the photo was captured as she flipped some of her hair over her shoulder.

Though the caption of the post referenced the coronavirus pandemic, Kara’s fans still loved seeing the gorgeous update from the buxom beauty. The post racked up over 21,200 likes within just two hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 240 comments from her fans.

“You make my quarantine much more enjoyable,” one follower said.

“WoW, you’re such a jewel. So beautiful,” another fan added.

“I love your look!!!!!!” one fan said, followed by a series of clapping hand emoji, complimenting Kara’s style.

“You are literally perfection,” another commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara thrilled her fans with another smoking hot double Instagram update. In one of the sizzling snaps from the update, Kara wore a pair of patterned tights and went topless in the insanely sexy shot.