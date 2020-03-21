Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Lingerie-Inspired White Top And Ripped Jeans

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, in which she rocked a casual ensemble as she prepared for a fun night. The picture was taken at home in her native Sweden, according to the geotag of the post, and Anna appeared to be in her home. The decor had a neutral color palette and Anna perched on the arm of a beige couch or loveseat on top of a throw blanket.

Though Anna spends much of her time in leggings and athletic gear, for her latest post, she rocked a pair of ripped jeans. The jeans had distressing and holes on both thighs, and were rolled at the hem for an effortlessly chic vibe. Anna’s feet were bare, with one resting on the blanket underneath her.

Anna paired the casual jeans with a lingerie-inspired white top. The top had structured cups that resembled bra cups with an underwire detail, and also featured lace panels along the abdomen. The resulting look was sexy and sweet at the same time, a signature of Anna’s style.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and her makeup was done in neutral tones. A soft pink hue graced her lips while she had just enough eye makeup to accentuate her stunning gaze. Anna kept the accessories simply as well, adding a delicate necklace, a bracelet on one arm and a watch on the other wrist.

In the caption of the post, Anna filled her followers in on her evening plans, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 65,300 likes within just two hours from her fans. It also racked up 876 comments from her eager followers, who took to the comments section to shower the Swedish stunner with compliments.

“Stunning as always,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“Love this shot!! Beautiful as ever!” another fan commented.

“Yummy. You and tacos. A perfect combo,” another follower added, referencing Anna’s caption.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan said simply, and followed the comment with a string of emoji including a heart and a kissing emoji.

The blond beauty recently took to Instagram to share a secret she has been keeping for a while now. As The Inquisitr reported, Anna announced the launch of her very own activewear line, Ryvelle, to her Instagram followers in a behind-the-scenes video. She shared a glimpse at the design process, and even filled her fans in on the fact that many of the stunning workout ensembles she’s worn and not revealed a brand for have been from Ryvelle.