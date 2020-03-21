Julianne Kissinger Shows Off Her Incredible Model Bod In A Minuscule Black Bikini

American model Julianne Kissinger, who is popular for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity, recently took to her page and treated her 5.6 million followers to yet another smoking hot picture.

In the snap, which was shared on Saturday, March 22, the model could be seen rocking a tiny black bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets. As a result, she provided her fans with a generous view of her cleavage as well as her underboob.

To spice things up, Julianne tugged at her bikini bottoms to show off a glimpse of her nether regions while also putting her sexy stomach and smooth legs on full display.

To strike a pose, the Stockton native stood in a nondescript location, kept a hand on her head, looked away from the camera and parted her lips to exude seductive vibes.

In terms of her beauty looks, the 27-year-old model opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a beige foundation, a light maroon shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She strobed her face with a highlighter and finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. The hottie wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and arms.

To ramp up the glamour, Julianne opted for a delicate gold bracelet, a matching pendant and an assortment of silver rings, while she also had her manicured nails painted with a black polish.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in San Diego, California, where the model lives with her daughter. In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Saturday and asked them how are they feeling while being in quarantine.

Within four hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 81,000 likes and above 1,600 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the hottie for her incredible body and sexy style but they also enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“My day in [quarantine] has been good so far, but after seeing your pic, it will be better!” one of her admirers commented on the snap.

“Happy Saturday, beautiful! Take care sweetie and be safe,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, you are so hot!! Can you quarantine with me, please!” a third follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “the hottest,” and “I love you so much,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

The snap was also liked by many other models, including Antje Utgaard, Maddy Belle, and Francia James.