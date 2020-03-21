Viral Video Of Donald Trump ‘Nodding Off’ During Coronavirus Meeting Sparks Anger

Critics noted that Trump nicknamed his Democratic rival 'Sleepy' Joe Biden, but appeared to nod off during a recent meeting on COVID-19.

Donald Trump’s critics are taking aim at him this week after a viral video showed him lowering his head during a meeting on the coronavirus, which they believed showed the president nodding off during the important meeting.

As the International Business Times noted, the short clip making the rounds on social media showed Trump lowering his head and closing his eyes during his administration’s briefing about updates on the coronavirus. While it’s not clear if Trump actually fell asleep during the meeting — his eyes closed, but it wasn’t clear if he may have been looking down at notes in front of him — the president’s critics noted that Trump nicknamed his Democratic rival “Sleepy” Joe Biden without any real evidence of Biden falling asleep on the job, either.

Others thought that even if the video didn’t show Trump falling asleep, he appeared clearly not interested in the important briefing going on around him.

“Whoever is speaking or whatever, he does not give a sh*t about hearing. HE IS IGNORING THEM in his own way. HE feels their actions are not important and he goes to sleep. Typical Trump,” one person tweeted in sharing the video of Trump at the meeting. “NO ONE IS AS IMPORTANT AS HE IS.”

WTF is Trump doing??

WATCH!! What is going on??? pic.twitter.com/pjgjeGmtij — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 19, 2020

That has been a common criticism of the daily meetings the White House has held on the spread of the coronavirus and the federal government’s response. Trump’s daily briefings have come under fire, with many noting that the meetings often feature a number of unqualified officials who serve mainly to publicly praise Trump’s response. The Intercept this week also noted that Trump has been using the meetings as a way to launch attacks against the press and his perceived political enemies, including a number of shots at Barack Obama, whom Trump blamed for leaving an inadequate system in place to address a pandemic.

The report noted that Trump’s anti-media attacks appear to echo efforts from the Chinese Community Party, which has expelled a number of foreign reporters this week.

This is not the first time that Trump has been accused of nodding off during a meeting. Past videos have showed the president closing his eyes for long periods during meetings, including a viral one showing Trump appear to nod off during a speech from Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit to the U.K. last summer.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, falling asleep as Her Majesty The Queen delivers her State banquet speech…pic.twitter.com/EdXh15XMre — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) June 3, 2019

Overall, Americans have been warming to Trump’s handling of the crisis. As The Inquisitr noted, a recent poll showed that a majority of Americans now approve of his response to the COVID-19 outbreak.