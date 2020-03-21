Abby Dowse Flaunts Sideboob In Untied Bikini Top On Instagram

Abby Dowse has been treating her Instagram fans to a steady stream of risqué snaps lately, and she kept things sizzling with her newest update. The blond stunner showed off her incredible figure in a hot pink bikini, and she opted to flaunt her sideboob in an untied top.

The hottie stood with her back angled towards the camera and appeared to be standing in a shallow pool. She glanced over her left shoulder with a seductive pout on her face and tugged at her bikini bottoms with both of her hands.

The model’s top was tied around her neck but it was otherwise left undone with the extra string falling down the front of her figure. The fabric fell on the top of her chest but only covered the top half of her curves. Plus, her pose left her booty on show.

Abby wore her hair in an extra high top bun and she secured it with a light pink scrunchie. Her eye-catching makeup application included shimmery eyeshadow and matching liner on her lower lids, mascara, and pink lipstick. She also accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring.

Behind the cutie was a sparkling pool, and on the other side were two lounge chairs and a wooden fence. There were also lots of tall trees and green shrubbery.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies and Abby’s tan was prominent against her bright swimsuit. Her hair, back, and derrière glowed in the light and her skin looked flawless.

The update is getting a lot of traction already even though it’s only been live for 20 minutes. So far, there’s been over 5,800 likes and the model’s followers have left hundreds of messages in the comments section.

“Love when you wear pink @abbydowse,” raved an admirer.

“You are one extroadinarily [sic] hot woman. Love everything about your style,” gushed a second supporter.

“Thanks for the positive vibes,” wrote a social media user.

“@abbydowse Stay safe Bella and have an amazing weekend,” expressed a fourth fan.

In addition, the sensation rocked another eye-catching bikini on February 26, that time posing sitting down on the edge of a rectangular pool. Abby wore a neon green ensemble and tugged at her bikini bottoms with her hands. She glanced down with a sultry pout on her face and wore her voluminous locks down around her shoulders. Her tanned skin glowed in the light and she accessorized with a Christian charm necklace and a bracelet.