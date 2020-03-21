‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Postponed By AMC Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

AMC has postponed the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond — the second spin-off in the popular zombie apocalypse franchise — due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns. Deadline reports that the series was initially set to premiere on April 12 but will now move to sometime “later this year.”

The article confirms that while World Beyond has finished filming its first season, post-production on the last few episodes has been disrupted by production shutdowns due to the current pandemic.

World Beyond joins several other television shows and films in being halted or delayed over the coronavirus outbreak. Season four of the critically-acclaimed FX series, Fargo, was also slated for an April premiere date but will now be pushed back.

Another factor worth noting in the television network schedule is the lack of new content to air later this year. With so many shows shutting down their production, many networks will face a shortage of programming in the fall. AMC is making a smart business move by withholding World Beyond for later months when they may be short on content.

According to Deadline, AMC and other ad-supported networks will also have to contend with major advertising companies restructuring their content because of unemployment, a plummeting stock market, and cross-cutting measures amid the health crisis. Networks will be more selective in ad spending, preferring to wait until later in the year to delegate rather than using it now.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year. Follow here for more updates. pic.twitter.com/1Ncc4VViUt — TWDWorldBeyond (@TWDWorldBeyond) March 20, 2020

The latest spin-off in The Walking Dead franchise will further “expand the universe.” Instead of focusing on already established characters, it will aim toward a younger demographic by focusing on the “first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world.”

“Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest,” the article continues.

It stars Nico Tortorella of Younger fame, Aliyah Royale, Hal Cumpston, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu Annet Mahendru, and Julia Ormond.

Dozens of fans are tweeting about their disappointment over the postponement in the comments section of the above tweet. Several people expressed their dismay at having one less show to watch during the quarantine. Some wondered if this news would mean the planned Rick Grimes films would also wind up delayed.

“Why though? By the looks of it, it seems our quarantine might be extended. What better time for people to watch the new show when we’re all going to be home anyway?” asked one user.