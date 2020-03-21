Mariah Carey Poses With 8-Year-Old Twins & Encourages Fans To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mariah Carey is one of many celebrities who is recommending their followers to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed thousands of people around the world. The music icon took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with her 8-year-old twin children, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

In the photo, Carey stunned in a brown Louis Vuitton pajama set which had their signature logo printed all over. The “Always Be My Baby” hitmaker displayed her decolletage and posed barefoot for the occasion. The blond beauty sported her long curly hair up and rocked long pointy nails. The powerhouse singer applied a glossy lip and appeared to have a minimal makeup look going on, which boasted her natural beauty.

She flashed a big smile and looked happy to be at home with her twins.

Carey was photographed in between her kids who were also in pajamas. She held a blackboard that had white chalk written on it that stated she was joining in on the “IStayHome” movement which is a hashtag celebrities are using to help others do the same.

The “We Belong Together” hitmaker wrote that she is currently staying home for her loved ones, healthcare workers, and the entire world.

For her caption, Carey explained that she is staying home with a positive mindset and thanked Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown for asking her to join in on the movement. The living legend asked Jennifer Hudson, JoJo, Anitta, Kerry Washington, Kelly Ripa, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres to spread the word next.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 170,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 9.2 million followers.

“Recreate your iconic Cribs episode while stuck at home, Queen!” one user wrote.

“Thank you for staying home @mariahcarey, this nurse loves you and appreciates you,” another shared.

“Thank you so much for reminding everyone to stay at home! Stay safe, Queen!” remarked a third fan.

“I thank you on behalf of all the health care professionals like myself who are required to work in these uncertain times,” a fourth admirer commented.

Carey is no stranger to connecting with her fans via social media. Earlier this month, the “Thank God I Found You” songstress shared a number of photos of herself in different outfits from her Las Vegas residency, “The Butterfly Returns.” The iconic diva dazzled her audience in numerous different ensembles on stage including long gowns. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carey thanked those that attended the shows for their energy, love, and support which inspired her to keep going.