Olivia Pierson Shows Off Curvy Figure In Skintight Sheer Black Dress

Canadian bombshell Olivia Pierson sent fans around the world into a frenzy after she shared a series of gorgeous snapshots of herself on Saturday, March 21. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 30-year-old hottie, who is most famously known for starring in the E! series, Relatively Nat & Liv, was photographed in a number of sexy poses and angles indoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. In the post, Olivia had her long, wavy blond locks styled into a high ponytail that cascaded down to her lower back, as she rocked a full face of makeup that featured a nude lip, bold eyeliner, and sculpted eyebrows. Furthermore, she was dressed to impress as she sported a daring black dress.

The garment, which featured two thin strings that tied in zig-zags around the model’s back, was backless and designed with large side cut-outs as it revealed part of her midriff. The skintight dress highlighted every bit of Olivia’s curves and dropped down to her ankles. In a provocative addition to the already bold design, the garment’s material was sheer and exposed parts of the stunner’s famous figure, particularly her pert derriere. Also visible were part of Olivia’s long legs as the dress was designed with a slit that went up to her left thigh.

The reality television personality finished the sexy look off with a pair of open-toed black high-heels, and few accessories that included thick gold hoop earrings and a large cuff on her left wrist.

Olivia indicated in her post that the scandalous dress was created by Hot Miami Styles, a Miami-based clothing brand that often dresses Instagram influencers.

In the post’s caption, the internet sensation asked her followers which one of the four photos they preferred.

The slideshow was met with widespread support from thousands of Olivia’s fans within minutes and accumulated more than 10,000 likes in just the first half hour of going live. The photos received an additional 250 comments from followers who showered the model with compliments on her daring look and killer physique.

“Stunning, so cute and so pretty, I love you,” one user commented.

“You look amazing,” a second user added.

“You are so gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“All of them are my favorite, because you are in them all,” a fourth fan proclaimed, replying to the bombshell’s caption.

Olivia is no stranger to showing off her killer curves and has shared several smoking-hot looks on her Instagram this past week. Just Thursday, the beauty posted a snapshot of herself in a powder blue bodysuit that did not conceal much as its plunging neckline exposed an abundance of Olivia’s cleavage, per The Inquisitr. The snap amassed more than 66,000 likes.