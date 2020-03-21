Carmella Rose Sizzles In A Nude Bra

Carmella Rose has been sharing a variety of new pics on her Instagram page lately and heated things up with her most recent share. The cutie rocked a nude bra and a flowy skirt for a four-part series.

In the first snap, Carmella sat with her right leg crossed on top and her right elbow on her knee. She leaned to the right and placed her head in her hand with a sultry pout on her face. Moreover, the sensation sat in a peach room with a small window in the backdrop.

The model’s nude bra had frilly ruffle accents along her cleavage and she also wore a white sheer skirt that rested high on her waist. It had pleats and it seemed to reach the floor.

Carmella added to the flirty vibes with her makeup application, and she rocked silver eyeshadow, dark mascara, and light pink lipstick. She wore her hair down in an off-center part and her luxurious curls fell around her shoulders. The only accessory that she appeared to be wearing were her gold hoop earrings.

In the second photo, Carmella was photographed from further away as she sat up with her hand on her cheek. She placed her left hand on her knee as she parted her lips in a seductive manner.

In the next picture, the hottie placed both hands by her ears and glanced to her right.

And finally, the last shot was of Carmella standing up with her back angled towards the camera. She threw her head back slightly and placed her hands in front of her midriff.

The photographer, Clint, received a shout-out in the caption and the images were apparently taken on film.

The beauty’s fans have liked the update over 73,300 times so far and many people have left nice compliments in the comments section.

“Soooooo beautiful,” declared a supporter.

“Gorgeous beautiful lady,” gushed a second admirer.

Others responded to the question in the caption.

“Omg I love all of them,” raved a social media user.

“Picture 2 my goodness,” expressed a fourth follower.

The model also shared another lingerie pic on January 16, that time rocking a vintage-inspired bullet bra and brief-style bottoms. There were three pictures in the series and in the first one, Carmella sat on a concrete floor in a light gray room. She extended her legs to the side and raised her left knee into the air as she propped herself up with her right arm. She gazed into the distance with a soft smile on her face.