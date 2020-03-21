Lily Adrianne Flaunts Her Incredible Assets In A See-Through Black Bodysuit

Instagram model Lily Adrianne, who is popular on the photo-sharing website for her incredible figure and skin-baring snaps, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a very hot photograph.

In the picture, which was posted on Saturday morning, the model could be seen rocking a very sexy, black lace bodysuit. The racy ensemble featured a keyhole design on the chest which allowed Lily to provide her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts. That’s not all, but the lace fabric of the bodysuit also enabled her to flash a glimpse of her nipples. She also tugged at the hemline of her lingerie to put her sexy thighs on full display.

The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her style, the model opted for a full face of makeup but opted for subtle shades to keep it simple, yet sexy. She opted for an ivory foundation that perfectly matched her skin tone and dusted her cheeks with a soft-pink blusher. That apart, she sported a nude shade of lipstick and finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. To ramp up the glamour, the hottie also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

Lily wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and ample bosom. She posed for the snap while standing against the background of a wooden shelf, tilted her head, looked straight into the camera and slightly puckered her lips to exude seductive vibes.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 57,000 likes and above 1,170 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her beautiful looks but they also appreciated her for her incredible figure and sensual style.

In the caption, Lily urged her fans to visit her website, the link to which was provided in her Instagram bio.

“Omg, you are the sexiest woman alive,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Absolutely stunning. Steal me away, please,” another user chimed in.

“You seem to be such a cool person. Not to mention, so adorable and sexy,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Lily’s sense of style.

“Oh Wow! Your bodysuit is so stylish and hot. You have no parallel,” they wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Bianca Taylor, Bethany Lily April, and Natalie Gauvreau.