Kate Beckinsale Flips Off ‘B*tch’ Getting On Her Nerves In Funny New Instagram Pic

Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram page today to share a hilarious new Instagram post as she revealed the “b*tch” that’s getting on her nerves after a few days in quarantine. Many of the actress’ 4 million followers took to the comments section to react to the update as Kate posted two snaps in the series.

In the first pic, the stunner stood in front of a mirror and raised her left middle finger in the air. She glanced at her reflection with a disgusted expression on her face and the angle of the shot gave followers a good look at her profile and at her mirrored self.

Kate wore a white, off-the-shoulder sweater with colorful graphics on the front that emulated a watercolor painting. She appeared to be in a bathroom with bright, white walls.

The cutie wore her hair down in a middle part and her curly locks fell in front of her shoulders. Her makeup application included shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick. Plus, her dark manicure was hard to miss.

In addition, in the second photo, Kate flipped herself off again and she was photographed from a slightly different angle. She parted her lips this time and looked more animated. This shot was zoomed in more on her face and her hair fell loosely around her cheeks.

This update has been liked over 186,900 times so far and many of the The Underworld star’s fans took to the comments section with their reactions to the new share. Kate also took the time to respond to many people’s messages.

“I actually laughed out loud! so relatable,” gushed an admirer.

“This needs to be memed @katebeckinsale i might make it n tag u love,” wrote an inspired social media user.

“Haha Kate You make these trying times a little easier. Had a good laugh at this. Totally love you Kate. Your [sic] the best. Thank you for being you,” expressed a third supporter.

“Fiancée and I are watching all the Underworld films to get through this trying time lol,” revealed a fourth follower.

The bombshell often shows off her humor in a variety of ways on her social media page, and shared another funny update on February 11. That time, Kate showed off her dance moves with a hilarious dance partner, Clive, one of her Persian cats. The beauty shook her hips in a kitchen and Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” played loudly in the background. She wore a maroon sweater and black leggings and faced her back to the camera.