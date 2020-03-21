Dachon Burke Becomes Second Nebraska Basketball Player To Enter Transfer Portal

The fallout of a lost, stop-gap season for the Nebraska basketball team continued on Saturday afternoon. Dachon Burke has entered the transfer portal, according to the site Verbal Commits. It announced the move on Twitter and also divulged he was entering the portal as a graduate transfer. Burke joins another guard, Jervay Green as players who appear to be one-and-done with the Huskers.

The former Robert Morris player had looked like a heck of a get for new Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg not long after he arrived. Burke averaged 12.2 points per game in 29 games this season but he had some problems staying on the court.

As HuskerOnline points out, he missed the last few games of the season due to a suspension for breaking team rules. It was never announced what he did to earn the suspension but he sat out the Huskers’ final regular-season game, as well as their first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament.

Burke missing the end to his first season at Nebraska was just part of the weirdness towards the end of the year. He missed his coach having to leave the game early because he came down with flu-like symptoms.

At the time, there were some who believed Hoiberg had the coronavirus and had decided to coach anyway. After a trip to the hospital and an official test, it was divulged he had a run of the mill strain of influenza.

Before that Big Ten tournament game, he gave some foreshadowing that he might be leaving the Nebraska basketball team. In a tweet just before the tournament started, he made comments about how was shutting it down for the season to focus on his studies. It was also never made clear by the Cornhuskers whether it was truly his call or part of his punishment for breaking team rules.

Burke is actually the third Nebraska starter to be looking elsewhere after just one season in Lincoln. Jervay Green wants to transfer as well and starting point guard Cam Mack announced for the NBA Draft.

Mack is the most interesting of the three because he also said he’s going to go about prepping for the draft in a way that would allow him to keep his college eligibility. Mack was suspended from the team several times this past season. At the same time, he issued what was taken as a heartfelt apology for his actions on social media. Between Burke, Green and Mack, Cam appears to be the most likely candidate to return to the Nebraska basketball team next season.