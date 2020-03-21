‘Fuller House’ Star Bob Saget Says He Has Officially Become Danny Tanner After He Spends Day Sanitizing House

The sitcom star pokes fun at his clean freak alter ego amid the cornonavirus crisis.

Bob Saget says he has turned into his clean freak Fuller House alter ego, Danny Tanner. The 63-year-old actor joked on Twitter and Instagram that the COVID-19 pandemic had him channeling his longtime character from the Full House franchise.

“Oh. My. God,” Saget shared in a post on social media. “I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house. I have become Danny Tanner.”

In comments to his Instagram page, fans and famous friends, including members of his Fuller House family, reacted to Saget’s lighthearted post as they imagined him with cleaning buckets, disinfectant wipes, and more sanitizing supplies as he presumably wiped his house spotlessly just as his Full House patriarch character did for eight seasons on the ABC sitcom.

“You spent years getting away from him and now you’ve finally embraced him. Welcome home dad,” wrote Saget’s TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure.

“This is my entire day!” added Saget’s friend Melissa Coulier, the wife of his Fuller House co-star Dave Coulier. “Dave and I’s routine hasn’t changed much… Still following him around the house with wipes.”

Saget replied that he wishes she was there “to help Dave wipe.”

Other fans paid tribute to some of Saget’s most clean freaky moments from the original Full House series.

“But did you vacuum the vacuum?” another fan asked, recalling one of the Tanner patriarch’s signature moves.

“Omg this is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” another fan wrote before referencing the classic Danny Tanner line: “I love it when you talk clean to me.”

The general consensus was that everyone needs to be more like Danny Tanner right now.

Indeed, on Fuller House, Saget’s single dad character balanced a full-time job, three daughters and two sloppy roommates – Coulier’s Joey and John Stamos’ Jesse—and his house remained spotless.

Fans of the original Full House show may recall that in 1992 Danny Tanner tackled “grease, grime, slime, sludge” — and that was just Joey’s (Dave Coulier) room — in a classic episode devoted to spring cleaning. In the opening scene to the episode “The Trouble With Danny,” the dad of three is seen wearing a toolbelt full of cleaning supplies, but only little Michelle (Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen) seems to appreciate his militant housecleaning routine. Eldest daughter DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) jokes that spring cleaning day is like Christmas to her dad.

In another episode, the quirky Tanner dad also once cleaned his rubber gloves before using them to clean.