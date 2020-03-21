Daisy Keech Shows Off Her Cleavage In Revealing White Crop Top

Bombshell Daisy Keech captivated fans around the world after she posted a revealing snapshot of herself that displayed her famous assets on Saturday, March 21. The American beauty shared the sexy post on her Instagram account for her 3.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

In the photo, the 20-year-old stunner posed in front of the camera, staring directly into the lens while sporting a shy smile, as she was outdoors. She rocked a full face of makeup that included lipstick, eyelash extensions, and foundation, keeping the shades light with just pink and nude tones that highlighted her natural complexion. Daisy’s long blond hair cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder as it looked to be naturally styled in large, loose waves. The stunner furthermore exuded a glow while she rocked a revealing outfit.

Daisys’ top, which was white, did not leave much to the imagination as it was designed with a plunging neckline that highlighted much of her busty assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Additionally, the tiny garment’s hemline reached just below the hottie’s chest, revealing all of her toned midriff. Daisy paired the top with some high-waisted blue jeans — a look she frequently favors — that further drew attention to her tiny core.

The beauty kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing just a barely-noticeable necklace.

“Hi angel face,” the hottie simply wrote in the post’s caption, followed by an angel emoji.

Daisy did not indicate where exactly the photo was taken, but she stood out like a vision in white as the background behind her consisted of hues of green from trees and foliage.

The snapshot was met with great enthusiasm and support from thousands of Daisy’s fans as it garnered more than 85,000 likes in just the first half hour of going live. More than 800 fans also vocalized their thoughts and reactions in the comments section, showering the beauty with compliments on her outfit and her body. The number of comments and likes grew by the minute.

“You look so pretty and happy, Daisy,” one user commented.

“Ahhh stop being so cute,” a second fan added.

“You are so beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You can kiss heaven goodbye, because it is a sin to be that gorgeous,” another fan proclaimed.

Daisy has shared several sizzling snapshots of herself this past week on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. Just on Friday, the hottie posted a photo of herself in skintight pink yoga pants that put her curvaceous figure on full display, per The Inquisitr. The sultry post amassed more than 309,000 likes.