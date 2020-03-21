Anna Katharina Shows Off Abs And Twirls Around In Red Crop Top For ‘Bad’ Dance Video On Instagram

Anna Katharina appears to be having the time of her life during her coronavirus-induced self-quarantine. In the most recent video on her Instagram page, the blond bombshell rocked a hooded red crop top and matching leggings as she goofily danced in a living room. She wore her blond hair down in the clip and it cascaded past her shoulders. Even though she appeared to be at home and Anna wore makeup for the video, accentuating her eyes with what seemed to be dark liner and mascara. She also seemed to be wearing pink lipstick.

Anna started the clip the video with a modelesque strut towards the camera. She then shook her hips a couple of times and threw a couple of playful punches at the camera. With a huge smile on her face, Anns cheekily started twisting her upper body as she raised her knees, shifting her body weight from side to side. Then she twirled around and pumped her arms into the air before the clip faded to black.

Anna showed off her sense of humor in the caption as well, claiming that she made a lot of “bad dance” before it became a “cool” thing to do on TikTok.

Her Instagram clip amassed more than 30,000 views during the first hour after it was posted and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans didn’t seem to think that Anna’s dancing was bad.

“I like the way you dance,” one person wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment.

“I don’t believe you could make anything bad your super hott,” another added.

And one fan encouraged her to join Tik Tok,

“Please get on TikTok,” they wrote. “Would break the World Wide Web.”

But amid all of the compliments, a fourth commenter threw a dig at Anna’s dancing skills.

“You make TikTok look like the Russian royal ballet. Keep slummin!!!” they wrote.

Anna hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing.

This isn’t the first time that Anna has given fans insight into how her self isolation has been going. In a previous post, she rocked a plunging blue long-sleeved crop top and white briefs and claimed that it was her work from home uniform. In her caption, she revealed that the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

The photo has been liked more than 25,000 times and over 800 Instagram users have commented on it.