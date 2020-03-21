Laci Kay Somers Poses In A Revealing Sports Bra Amid Quarantine

Laci Kay Somers recently shared a photo of herself and her sister, Stefani Somers, posing in sports bras on her Instagram story.

Laci faced the camera head-on, showing off her toned physique and impressive midriff.

She wore a heather gray sports bra with a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. She sported medium-wash, distressed denim pants with a large rip on the thigh. Her abs were on full display in the photo, as was her enviable hourglass figure. A hint of her navel piercing peeked out from above the waistband of the jeans, a diamond stud that glinted in the light.

Her icy blond hair was parted to the side and was styled into two fishtail braids that tumbled down her shoulders.

As for Stefani, she had her back to the camera, flaunting her derriere in light-wash jeans. She wore a black, racerback bra that showed off her toned shoulders and arms. She wore her amber locks in a long, wavy ponytail that cascaded down her back. A lock of hair loosely hung in front of her face.

Laci referred to her sister as her “lockdown buddy” in the caption of the picture.

Laci kept her makeup relatively simple, opting to play up her eyes the most. Her light brown brows arched over her eyes. Her thick lashes were coated with black mascara and fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye look. Her blue eyes stood out and twinkled in the light.

She wore warm bronzer on her already sun-kissed cheeks, which made her look even more tan. The bronzer made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was lined with a mocha-colored liner and filled in with a frosty pink gloss. She smiled in the image, showing off her pearly white teeth.

She paired the look with dainty diamond earrings.

Stefani wore a similar makeup look, with her eyelashes curling so high that they almost touched her brow bone. The dark mascara also showcased her blue eyes. She opted for a slightly darker shade of lip color, choosing a rosier hue than her sister.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Laci frequently shares sultry photos on her Instagram account. The most recent photo on her grid is of the model-singer in the studio, wearing a silver, sparkly bikini top that showcased her voluptuous chest. She paired the top with black bottoms, which rode high on her waist and just peeked out from underneath her white sweatpants. She sported large, sheer, yellow sunglasses to complete the bold look.