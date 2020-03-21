Vicki Gunvalson Says Bravo Needs Her And Tamra Judge For Season 15 As Judge Reveals Only Connections To Cast

Vicki Gunvalson is still shocked that she and Tamra Judge won't be seen on the upcoming episodes.

Vicki Gunvalson still can’t believe that Bravo got rid of both her and Tamra Judge ahead of the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a series that started with her and four other women in 2006.

During an episode of her podcast series this week, Gunvalson admitted that she never thought she and Judge, who had been featured on the show since its third season, would be missing from the new season and noted that she doesn’t believe the series will do well now that they’ve both confirmed their exits.

“I think they need us,” Gunvalson explained on the March 19 episode of Whoop It Up with Vicki.

During the episode, Gunvalson welcomed Judge as her second guest after first welcoming Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen to the show last week and looked back at the women they left behind, including Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Shannon Beador.

According to Judge, she doesn’t have close relationships with the returning members of the show and noted Beador as her only real connection. As she explained, she isn’t friends with Simpson and no longer talks to Dodd. As for Kirschenheiter, Judge said that the two of them are still friends and play tennis with one another, even though there is a huge age gap between them.

At the time of the taping of the podcast, Judge and Gunvalson both appeared to be on good terms with Beador, who was the third person in their “Tres Amigas” group. However, in the days since the episode was recorded, both women unfollowed their former co-star on Instagram, seemingly due to the fact that she reconciled with their on-screen nemesis, Dodd, and shared a happy photo with her on her Instagram page.

As the interview continued, Judge admitted that when it came to her time on the show, her mind was often completely consumed by the drama she was facing with her co-stars, and the backlash she was facing on social media as a result of things that had happened on the show.

“It’s always in your head and now, it’s so nice not to have that stress,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed by a Hollywood Life insider in February that Dodd was absolutely thrilled that both Gunvalson and Judge would not be seen at all during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.